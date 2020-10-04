Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Earnings of $4.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will announce earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.83 and the highest is $6.15. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $3.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $14.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.23 to $16.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $20.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAD. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.29.

In other news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $7,596,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 17.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LAD stock traded up $24.74 on Friday, hitting $271.51. 1,764,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.84. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $278.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.46 and its 200 day moving average is $159.80.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.