Zacks: Brokerages Expect Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.30. Purple Innovation also reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

PRPL traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $25.62. 698,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,049. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $1,225,795.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,465.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,430. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Purple Innovation by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

