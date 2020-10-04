Zacks: Brokerages Expect Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report sales of $61.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.70 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $59.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $247.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.47 million to $247.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $239.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

UVSP traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,415,000 after buying an additional 165,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

