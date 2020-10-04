Zacks: Brokerages Expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) will announce $283.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.10 million and the lowest is $282.20 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $285.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 163,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,248. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $461.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 665,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,350 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

