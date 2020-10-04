ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

ZEAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.21.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. The business had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEAL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the first quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 22.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

