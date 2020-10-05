-$0.06 EPS Expected for Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.00. Gaia posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 million.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Gaia stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 29,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,965. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

