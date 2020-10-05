-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.14). Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GALT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,899. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $154.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.33.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

