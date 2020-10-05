$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.61. W. R. Grace & Co reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,632.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 44.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 372,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.39. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $73.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

