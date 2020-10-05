-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.75). PlayAGS posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.13). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGS. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 3.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,649,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 131,416 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 131.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 944,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 535,992 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 31.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 819,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 194,541 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in PlayAGS by 29.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 171,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,891. PlayAGS has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit