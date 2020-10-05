-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.75). PlayAGS posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.13). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGS. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 3.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,649,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 131,416 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 131.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 944,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 535,992 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 31.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 819,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 194,541 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in PlayAGS by 29.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 171,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,891. PlayAGS has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.