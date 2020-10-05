$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.73. salesforce.com reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,009. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.90 and a 200 day moving average of $189.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $988,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,923.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $5,670,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,666,292,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,249 shares of company stock worth $158,814,381. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AXA increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

