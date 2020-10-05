-$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.26). Dillard’s reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 473.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of ($6.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.80) to ($3.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.13 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,358,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,781,000 after purchasing an additional 159,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 246.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 141,079 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2,864.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $39.14. 823,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,180. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $84.47. The company has a market cap of $875.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

