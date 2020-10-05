$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.51. PepsiCo posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

PEP traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $137.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,015,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,943. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $55,808,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

