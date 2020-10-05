$123.57 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will announce sales of $123.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.54 million and the highest is $125.00 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $121.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $447.00 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $477.32 million, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $488.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.69. 305,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,818. The company has a market cap of $753.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, EVP Douglas Richard Bass purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,152.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Brannen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $62,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,120 shares of company stock worth $384,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 159,646 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,531,000 after buying an additional 209,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

