$135.55 Million in Sales Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report $135.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.00 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $164.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $549.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.30 million to $552.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $595.51 million, with estimates ranging from $585.02 million to $606.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $121.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.37 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRGI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,321 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRGI traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.