$135.55 Million in Sales Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report $135.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.00 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $164.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $549.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.30 million to $552.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $595.51 million, with estimates ranging from $585.02 million to $606.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $121.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.37 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRGI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,321 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRGI traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit