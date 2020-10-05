$154.53 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report $154.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.27 million to $159.22 million. GreenSky posted sales of $153.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $554.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.11 million to $559.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $655.04 million, with estimates ranging from $626.10 million to $682.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.94 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in GreenSky by 281.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSKY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.69. 498,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,148. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $855.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

