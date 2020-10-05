$251.36 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce $251.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.00 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $211.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $840.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $875.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $967.00 million, with estimates ranging from $871.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CJS Securities raised Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $81.47. 381,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,087. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $3,441,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 112,244 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

