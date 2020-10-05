$349.73 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report $349.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $349.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.00 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $361.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

LFUS traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.64. The stock had a trading volume of 42,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,801. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.93. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $257,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 339,482 shares in the company, valued at $63,822,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,373 shares of company stock worth $5,092,696. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 146.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 194,064 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11,568.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 182,671 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 37.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 522,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after purchasing an additional 142,567 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,900,000 after purchasing an additional 136,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at $22,258,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

