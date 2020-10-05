$35.84 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to announce sales of $35.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $26.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $198.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $217.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $375.47 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $955.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.35. 1,549,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,417. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11.
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.
