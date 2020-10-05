$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will report $4.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.64 billion. Kimberly Clark reported sales of $4.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year sales of $18.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $18.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $19.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimberly Clark.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $149.53. 1,345,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,042. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.24 and a 200-day moving average of $142.80. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.