$4.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.64 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $19.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.09 billion to $19.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.59 billion to $21.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.32. 3,254,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.29. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $205.78. The company has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

