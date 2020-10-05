$6.48 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) will post sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.73 billion and the lowest is $6.15 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $8.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $26.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.48 billion to $30.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.56 billion to $40.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.40. 2,760,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

