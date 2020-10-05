$66.34 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will announce sales of $66.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.14 billion and the lowest is $65.08 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $64.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $266.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.37 billion to $270.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $275.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $261.21 billion to $287.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.95. 5,167,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813,099. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

