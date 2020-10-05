ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.39 Million

Brokerages expect that ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce $201.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.00 million and the lowest is $190.93 million. ABIOMED posted sales of $204.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full-year sales of $832.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.70 million to $858.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $992.69 million, with estimates ranging from $944.90 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ABIOMED.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. ABIOMED’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Shares of ABMD traded up $8.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.69. 312,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.54. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. ABIOMED has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $319.19.

In other ABIOMED news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $606,820.00. Insiders have sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $33,815,313 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 71.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 16.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 9.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABIOMED (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.