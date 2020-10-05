Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of ABTX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 49,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $169,550.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,032.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $312,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 79.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

