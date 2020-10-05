AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Receives $8.97 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.89 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:AMAG traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $13.08. 13,498,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $451.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.03. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.49 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 4,390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $59,572,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,892,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 177,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 520,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,861 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 484,461 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 355,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 52,055 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

