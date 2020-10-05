Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. Bottomline Technologies reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

EPAY traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 119,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,812. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -195.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $111,222.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,944,024.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $62,173.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,274.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,020 shares of company stock worth $3,185,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

