Analysts Anticipate Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) to Post $2.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.59. Clorox posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clorox.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.42.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,826. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Clorox has a 1-year low of $144.31 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.