Analysts Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $999.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Equifax posted sales of $875.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.40.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.87. 394,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,172. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.03. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Equifax by 5.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 294.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,197,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

