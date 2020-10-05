Analysts Anticipate Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) to post earnings per share of $3.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.76. Travelers Companies reported earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $13.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $144.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.