Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce $19.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.60 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $18.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $80.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.39 billion to $81.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.72 billion to $86.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 42.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 390,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $6,874,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,359. The firm has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $171.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

