Analysts Expect Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $798.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) will report $798.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $797.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In related news, Director Richard A. Noll bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $14,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,545,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 221.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,270,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 26.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REYN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.13. 550,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,980. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Diamond Therapeutics (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.