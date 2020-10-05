Analysts Expect Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $798.20 Million

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) will report $798.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $797.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In related news, Director Richard A. Noll bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $14,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,545,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 221.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,270,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 26.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REYN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.13. 550,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,980. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Diamond Therapeutics (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit