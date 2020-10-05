Analysts Expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.76. Discovery Communications reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.91. 2,154,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,726. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after acquiring an additional 848,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,345,000 after purchasing an additional 458,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,226,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after buying an additional 570,985 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,638,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,776,000 after buying an additional 67,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,601,000 after buying an additional 91,063 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

