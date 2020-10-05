Analysts Expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. Hibbett Sports posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HIBB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded up $3.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.58. 1,216,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,269. The company has a market cap of $738.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,237 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,563 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 66,182 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit