Analysts Expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. Hibbett Sports posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HIBB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded up $3.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.58. 1,216,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,269. The company has a market cap of $738.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,237 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,563 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 66,182 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.