Analysts Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post $1.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will announce $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.73. Mastercard posted earnings of $2.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. 140166 upped their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

MA traded up $4.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.25. 2,010,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,461. The stock has a market cap of $343.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total transaction of $20,161,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,345,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,397,536,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 606,815 shares of company stock valued at $186,007,416 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,225,000 after acquiring an additional 158,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,809,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

