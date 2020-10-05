Analysts Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce $21.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.61 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $20.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $68.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.45 billion to $68.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $71.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.08 billion to $73.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.93. 4,015,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,475,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

