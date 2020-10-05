Analysts Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Post $1.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. RenaissanceRe posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $10.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $16.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 709,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,871,000 after purchasing an additional 96,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RNR traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,069. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $202.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.34. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

