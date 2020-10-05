Analysts Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.50. Stryker reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $9.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.88.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded up $5.76 on Monday, hitting $214.06. 920,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,112. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

