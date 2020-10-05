Analysts Set Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT at $8.75

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of MDRX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

