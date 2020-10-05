Analysts Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Target Price at $55.80

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Graco stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 771,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,174. Graco has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $62.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Graco will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $355,838.70. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,589,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,379 shares of company stock worth $26,047,644. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 54.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,877,000 after buying an additional 2,188,051 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at about $39,231,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 10.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,174,000 after buying an additional 361,935 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 15.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,375,000 after buying an additional 345,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 77.2% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after buying an additional 320,892 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

