Analysts Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target at $77.00

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.
ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of ITRI traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72. Itron has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,777 shares of company stock worth $218,097 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 39.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Itron by 66.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 598.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Featured Story: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.