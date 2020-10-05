Analysts Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target at $77.00

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ITRI traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72. Itron has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,777 shares of company stock worth $218,097 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 39.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Itron by 66.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 598.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

