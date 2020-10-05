Analysts Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target at $54.20

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.60. 19,047,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,026,065. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.