Analysts Set Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) PT at $31.59

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $327,128,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth $2,186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 42,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after buying an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PING traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.73. 664,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,724. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -467.50.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.