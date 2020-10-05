Analysts Set Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) PT at $12.60

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CICC Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of SIG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.04. 943,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 405,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

