Analysts Set T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT at $118.09

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

In related news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at about $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,303,847,000 after acquiring an additional 781,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,856. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $119.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

