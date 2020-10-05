Analysts Set T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT at $118.09

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,856. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

