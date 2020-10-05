Analysts Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Price Target at CHF 380.14

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 380.14.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays set a CHF 385 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

