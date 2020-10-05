Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $16.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Robert L. Rosen bought 5,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 35,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,500 shares of company stock worth $719,480. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.28. 1,114,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,964. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 119.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ares Capital has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

