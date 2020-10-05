ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

ASOS PLC/ADR stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.88. 3,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 186.51 and a beta of 4.00. ASOS PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

