Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives €53.78 Average PT from Analysts

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €53.78 ($63.27).

NDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Aurubis stock traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €58.40 ($68.71). 89,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.58. Aurubis has a one year low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a one year high of €62.90 ($74.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

