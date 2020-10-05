AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $1,325.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,352.39.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,178.27. The company had a trading volume of 161,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,213. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,197.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1,094.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 73.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547,747 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $276,856,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $4,837,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 204.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,860,000 after buying an additional 91,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,719.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,691,000 after buying an additional 86,863 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

